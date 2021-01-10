  1. Technology
Jan 10, 2021, 8:30 PM

60% of Iranians have high hopes for Iranian vaccine: study

60% of Iranians have high hopes for Iranian vaccine: study

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – According to a survey by the Iranian Polling Center, about 60 percent of participants said they had high hopes for the production of COVID-19 vaccines by Iranian scientists and companies.

The latest survey by the Iranian Polling Center on the subject of Iranians' trust in the coronavirus vaccine indicated that 60 percent of the participants had high hopes for the production of the vaccine by Iranian scientists and companies.

According to the study, 53 percent of the participants would use foreign vaccines approved by the Ministry of Health.

The survey also indicated that 72.2 percent of the participants would use the Iranian vaccine if it is produced by domestic companies.

“40 percent of the participants do not trust vaccines manufactured by foreign companies,” the study added.

MNA/ 5117087

News Code 168331

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News