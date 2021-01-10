Biden to not fundamentally change in US' foreign policy

Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations said that there will not be a fundamental change in US foreign policy during Biden’s presidency.

Prosperity PG islands to boost regional stability, security

Director of Kish Free Zone Organization said that despite sanctions and hostilities, the economic conditions of Kish Island is favorable, and this will improve the security of the country and the stability of the region.

Tehran to host IRAN Oil Show on Jan. 22-25

The 25th edition of Iran International Oil, Gas, refining & Petrochemical Exhibition dubbed “IRAN Oil Show” will be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Jan. 22-25, 2021.

Over 1 ton of narcotics busted in SE Iran

The Sistan and Baluchestan police commander announced the arrest of 9 smugglers and the confiscation of 1,011 kilograms of narcotics in an armed clash.

Iran, Afghanistan to hold 14th joint exhibition in Kabul

Iran and Afghanistan are set to hold the 14th edition of joint specialized exhibition next month.

Iran among 5 manufacturers of high-power lasers in world

Iran is among the five manufacturers of high-power lasers in the world due to the recent achievements in the field of high-power lasers.

Iran COVID-19 update: 82 deaths, 5,924 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 5,924 COVID-19 infections and 82 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran condemns massacre of 11 miners by ISIL in Pakistan

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman condemned the massacre of 11 miners in Pakistan's Balochistan province by the ISIL terrorist group.

Iranian ship arrives at Venezuelan port: report

An Iranian ship has reportedly arrived in Venezuela in continuation of the two countries' cooperation in the face of US unilateral sanctions.

