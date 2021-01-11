Vote on US President Trump's ouster postponed to Jan. 12

Democrats in the US House of Representatives presented the clauses of Trump's impeachment on Monday, accusing US President Trump of inciting insurgency and riot on the Capitol Hill.

If Trump's impeachment votes in the US House of Representatives, he will be the first US president to be impeached twice in a single term.

On the other hand, in today's session, the issue of activating the 25th Amendment to the Constitution was raised and Republican representatives expressed their objection to the issues, as a result of which, the vote on activating the 25th Amendment to the Constitution was scheduled to be postponed to Tuesday morning.

The process for ousting Trump under 25th Amendment of the US Constitution is as follows, Vice president and members of the Cabinet must ask Congress to revoke the president's powers. After that, the US President has 4 days to protest and reject it. Then, the Congress will work to resolve the dispute for 21 days, during which, the vice president will serve as president. If Congress fails to reach an agreement on the abolition of the president’s qualifications, he will retain all of his powers and privileges.

MA/FNA13991022001045