Iran condemns massacre of 11 miners by ISIL in Pakistan

Condemning the massacre of 11 miners in Pakistan's Balochistan province by the ISIL terrorist group, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, "This criminal act once again emphasizes the need for the cooperation of all countries in the region in the fight against takfiri and terrorist groups."

"It is necessary for the countries of the Islamic world to work together to eliminate all the intellectual bases and financial support of these extremist and takfiri groups, and to prevent the support of these groups by certain countries, with the aim of eliminating violence against innocent people of different religions," he added.

According to media reports, ISIL terrorist group announced that it has captivated 11 Shiite Muslims in western Pakistan and beheaded them all.

Earlier, it had been announced that armed assailants opened fire after taking hostage of 11 coal miners in southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan.

Victims were Hazara Shiites and the incident took place Sunday morning at a mine located at 48 km away from Quetta.

In a Twitter message, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan described the move as cowardly and inhumane. While supporting the victims' families, he called on security forces to use all available resources to identify perpetrators.

ZZ/5117608