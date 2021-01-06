Shelling attack pushes Syrian power station out of service

Director of Hasaka Electricity Department, Eng. Anwar al-Okleh, told SANA reporter, that the Turkish troops on Wednesday attacked with mortar shells in the vicinity of Tal Tamer township, where several shells fell on Tal Tamer power station, and the station went out of service.

Okleh noted that the company’s workshops have entered the station and inspected the damages which were limited to cutting the lines feeding Zarkan and Tal Tamer, in addition to causing damage to the external wall of the station.

He indicated that work is underway to repair the damage in preparation for putting the station into service again.

MNA/SANA