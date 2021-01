One child martyred and his mother was injured in US occupation shelling on Al Azba village in Deir ez-Zur northern countryside, SANA reported.

According to the report, the US occupation forces deploying in Der Ezzor countryside targeted with mortar shells al-Azba village in the northern countryside of Deir ez-Zur province, Claiming the life of a child and the injury of his mother.

ZZ/SANA