US moves 60 ISIL forces to base on Syrian-Jordanian border

Local sources told SANA reporter that the US occupation forces transported 10 of ISIL terrorists detained in Camp al-Bulghar , east of al-Shaddadi city, and 50 terrorists from the Industrial Secondary prison in Hasaka to the illegal US base inside the al-Shaddadi city through armored cars amid tightened security measures.

The sources indicated that the terrorists were later transported from al-Shaddadi via a helicopter to the illegal US base in the al-Tanf area on the Syrian-Jordanian border.

The US occupation forces invest ISIL terrorists and take them out of prisons in northern Syria to recruit them in operations to implement Washington’s plots in the region.

In recent years, the United States has plagued people in West Asia, particularly Syria, and looted their oil resources, a move previously carried out by ISIL terrorist group.

Syria has been witnessing a crisis since 2011 due to support of some of its neighbors, Western and Arab countries and Zionist regime from terrorists including ISIL.

MA/SANA