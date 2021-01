Following a series of specialized meetings of cultural consultations, a virtual seminar "Introduction of the national hero of Iran, Martyr General Qasem Soleimani" will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 4 p.m. Tokyo time.

Iranian Ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani Movahed, Cultural Counselor of Iranian Embassy in Japan Hossein Divsalar, Japanese scholar and Iranologist Dr. Hitoshi Suzuki, and Hojat-ol-Islam Ebrahim Savada will deliver a speech in this meeting.

ZZ/