Iran registers 5,960 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths

“The total number of infections has risen to 1,243,434 with the death tally reaching 55,540,” Sima Lari said at her daily briefing on Sunday.

According to Lari, 4,953 patients are in critical condition while at least 1,013,018 patients have recovered.

So far, over 77.77 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 85 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 1.84 million and recoveries crossing 60 million.

