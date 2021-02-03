Giving new identity to Armed Forces, IR salient achievement

As a military force, “we are always ready to confront enemies and thwart their plots against the country,” Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh stated on Tuesday.

While commemorating the name and memory of martyrs of the Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense as well as martyrs of defenders of the holy shrines, he pointed out that Islamic Revolution of Iran brought about salient and important achievements in various fields for the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Nasirzadeh pointed to the most important achievements of the Islamic Revolution in defense field and reiterated that giving new identity to the Armed Forces is the salient defense achievement of the Islamic Revolution.

The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are divine forces in line with the sublime goals of Islam and Islamic Revolution, he said, adding, “While before the Revolution, these forces were a ceremonial force attributed to a tyrannical regime.”

He then referred to the objectives of large-scale military exercises held by the Armed Forces, especially by Iran's Army Forces and added, “Launching military exercises was the expression of high defense power of the country in confronting threats.”

As a military force, “we are always ready to confront enemies and anyone who has ill intentions towards the Establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” commander of Iran Air Force Brigadier General Nasirzadeh added.

