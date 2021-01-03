  1. Politics
Zionist minister reacts to Zarif's tweet on Israeli plots

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – The Israeli regime's so-called Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz has reacted to recent remarks by the Iranian foreign minister about Tel Aviv's plots in Iraq.

According to Al-Jazeera, Steinitz said Iran's nuclear program must be thoroughly averted.

"Any future agreement should be better than the previous one [i.e. the JCPOA] and should be able to destroy Iran's entire nuclear program, not stop it," he said.

His hawkish claims came in a reaction to the recent remarks of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif about Zionists' plots for attacking Americans in Iraq.

In a tweet on Saturday, Zarif warned the outgoing US President that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans.

"New intelligence from Iraq indicates that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans—putting an outgoing Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli," Zarif tweeted.

"Be careful of a trap, @realDonaldTrump. Any fireworks will backfire badly, particularly against your same BFFs," he added.

