Zionist minister reacts to Zarif's tweet on Israeli plots

According to Al-Jazeera, Steinitz said Iran's nuclear program must be thoroughly averted.

"Any future agreement should be better than the previous one [i.e. the JCPOA] and should be able to destroy Iran's entire nuclear program, not stop it," he said.

His hawkish claims came in a reaction to the recent remarks of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif about Zionists' plots for attacking Americans in Iraq.

In a tweet on Saturday, Zarif warned the outgoing US President that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans.

"New intelligence from Iraq indicates that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans—putting an outgoing Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli," Zarif tweeted.

"Be careful of a trap, @realDonaldTrump. Any fireworks will backfire badly, particularly against your same BFFs," he added.

