Saudi coalition airstrikes violate ceasefire agreement

The Saudi coalition has carried out 4 airstrikes in the past 24 hours in the Al Faza' and al-Tahita areas south of Al Hudaydah, Al-Masirah reported.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Al Hudaydah, reported 204 violations staged by US-Saudi forces and mercenaries during the past 24 hours. They staged 24 attacks with artillery shelling, and over 161 attacks with bullets.

The escalation of the clashes in Yemen comes a week after a UN envoy to the country last Sunday expressed concern over civilian casualties and a growing violation of the ceasefire in Al Hudaydah, stressing that he was closely monitoring the situation in the province and will take the necessary measures to prevent any increase in violence in the region.

The resigned Yemeni government and the Ansarullah movement reached agreements on the coastal provinces of Al Hudaydah and Taizz, including the implementation of the ceasefire in Al Hudaydah, during peace talks held in the Swedish capital Stockholm, but these agreements have not been implemented due to differences between the two sides over details.

Adhering to the Yemeni peace talks, Ansarullah has repeatedly stated that the coalition is not fulfilling its obligations under the Stockholm agreement and is sabotaging in this direction.

Despite Ansarullah's efforts to bring peace, the Saudi coalition continues to insist on its attacks and siege.

