No. of COVID-19 patients in Gaza Strip rises to over 39k

The number of COVID-19 patients in Gaza Strip has risen again. This is while the Zionist regime continues the siege of Gaza and does not intend to lift it.

According to this report, another 711 Palestinians have been infected with coronavirus in Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours and coronavirus has claimed lives of 12 people in the region. Thus, the number of coronavirus patients in Gaza Strip has reached more than 39,000.

Recently, Palestinian resistance groups issued a statement and strongly warning of dire consequences of preventing import of drugs and medical equipment needed by Gaza Strip to counter the pandemic.

The groups stressed in their statement that if lives of Palestinians are endangered as a result of Zionist regime's ban on medical equipment entering Gaza, all options will be considered to counter the regime.

