Palestinian Resistance conducting military drills in Gaza

The drills include the various Resistance factions that operate within Gaza, Al Mayadeen reports.

The military maneuver takes place to mark the 18th anniversary of the Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Gaza's Interior Ministry said there would be field procedures accompanying the drills on the internal front, and security forces would be deployed in conjunction.

The Ministry warned that the drills would also involve gunfire and explosions, as well as the noticeable movement of Resistance elements, security apparatus vehicles, and ambulance and civil defense units.

The Joint Operations Room of the Palestinian Resistance factions confirmed on Sunday that it conducted a reconnaissance and inspection tour of military Resistance sites and surveillance points along the separation barrier between the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories occupied in 1948.

The tour was done to ensure that Resistance fighters were prepared and ready to engage enemies, if necessary, in the highly strategic zone of the Gaza Strip.

The Joint Operations Room commended the vigilance and dedication of its fighters and called on them to raise their readiness level. It emphasized that this tour comes within the framework of boosting the Resistance's readiness and preparedness, which culminate in the al-Rukn al-Shadid 4 (Mighty Pillar 4) military exercises.

RHM/PR