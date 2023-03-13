Tehran, Baghdad ink MoUs in economic, financial sectors

Iraqi Minister of Trade Atheer Al-Ghurairi received the Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi on Monday, the Iraqi ministry of trade said in a statement, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

They both discussed the prospects for trade cooperation between the two countries, the statement said.

Following their meeting, the Iranian and Iraqi ministers attended a joint press conference.

In the fifth Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Commission, Tehran and Baghdad inked MoUs in the fields of transportation, trade, power, electricity, gas, and water, as well as banking and financial interactions between the two countries, Khandouzi told reporters.

The 20% increase in trade relations between Iran and Iraq in the last eleven months and the transfer of more than 7 million travelers and pilgrims are signs of the further development of economic relations between the two countries, he also said.

