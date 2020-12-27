  1. Politics
Parl. to investigate establishment of new ministry

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament is to study the formation of a new ministry titled as 'Ministry of Crisis Management'.

The intended ministry is to be formed via merging Emergency Organization of Iran, Crisis Management Organization of Iran, Iranian Red Crescent Society, and Passive Defense Organization of Iran.

Back in May 2020, Iranian lawmakers rejected the bill on dividing the industries ministry and forming an independent ministry of commerce. 

The bill aimed at the separation of the commerce department from the current Ministry of Industries, Mining, and Trade to reverse the previous government’s decision in 2012 to merge several ministries purportedly to create a streamlined and efficient administration.

