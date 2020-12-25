Federal court rejects Trump push to overturn election results

The US 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago upheld a decision reached nearly two weeks ago by US District Judge Brett Ludwig in Milwaukee.

In his suit against the Wisconsin Elections Commission and others, Trump had sought to have the Republican-led Legislature, rather than voters, decide how to allocate Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes.

Ludwig — a Trump nominee — concluded Wisconsin officials had followed state laws when they conducted the Nov. 3 election.

In a unanimous ruling, the three-judge panel in Chicago "affirmed" Ludwig's decision.

"On the merits, the district court was right to enter judgment for the defendants," the 7th Circuit said. "We reach this conclusion in no small part because of the President’s delay in bringing the challenges to Wisconsin law that provide the foundation for the alleged constitutional violation. Even apart from the delay, the claims fail under the Electors Clause."

In this case, Trump argued that some of the state's long-standing election practices were improper, focusing on early in-person voting, absentee drop boxes, and indefinitely confined voters.

