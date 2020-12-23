Imam Musa Sadr gives meaning to unity motto of Islamic Ummah

Speaking in his meeting with Hoora Sadr, daughter of Imam Musa al-Sadr, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the key role of Imam Musa Sadr in raising awareness of contemporary Lebanese Shias and reiterated that Sadr gave meaning to the motto of unity and amity of the Islamic Ummah.

With his political behavior, Imam Musa Sadr led the followers of different religions to peaceful coexistence and played a prominent role in this regard, Amir-Abdollahian added.

As a founder of the basic core of anti-Zionism resistance in Lebanon, Imam Musa Sadr is the most active leader of the Lebanese Shias, an innovator and a real pioneer of the fight against the Zionist regime and also against ignorance, he stressed.

Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope that fate of Imam Musa Sadr would be determined and that “we would witness his return among the Islamic Ummah.”

For her part, Hoora Sadr, daughter of Imam Musa Sadr, emphasized the role of Imam Musa Sadr on unity between Islamic Ummah and added, “Imam Musa Sadr believed in a kind of unity, dialogue and coexistence among followers of other divine religions.”

“We are still seriously pursuing the fate of Imam Musa Sadr and so far we have not found convincing rationale to confirm his martyrdom. We expect the government and parliament of Iran and Lebanon and all the enthusiasts of Imam Musa Sadr to help Imam's family in this important matter,” she highlighted.

