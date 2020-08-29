Iran to keep pursuing disappearance of Imam Musa al-Sadr

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, on the 42nd anniversary of the disappearance of the prominent Shia leader in Libya, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, “Disappearance of Imam Musa al-Sadr is one of the major issues that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been constantly pursuing in the past years [to find where he is].”

He added that Tehran will keep such pursuit on the agenda until achieving results and discovering the truth.

“Imam Musa al-Sadr is one of the most notable founders of currents and most influential figures that did his utmost to ensure Muslim unity and dignity, dialogue among religions, and proximity of faiths,” Khatibzadeh said.

He went on to say, “Sadr’s services and endeavors are so extensive that all people in the region enjoy them today, particularly the appreciative people of Lebanon.”

The spokesman said the progress and achievements of the anti-Zionism resistance have been greatly influenced by the presence of Sadr in Lebanon.

“Imam Musa al-Sadr is renowned in Lebanon mainly for his role in shaping the main cores of resistance against the Zionist regime’s occupation and in creating unity and peaceful coexistence among followers of religions.”

Khatibzadeh highlighted the similarities between the ideologies of Sadr and Imam Khomeini, saying that undoubtedly, Imam Musa al-Sadr “must be regarded as the reviver of the political life of the oppressed and deprived people and the founder of many activities in Lebanon.”

Imam Musa al-Sadr was a highly revered Shia cleric of Iranian descent, who founded the Lebanese Amal (Hope) Movement in 1974. He came to Lebanon in 1959 to work for the rights of Shia Muslims in the port city of Tyre, located about 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Beirut.

The prominent Shia cleric disappeared on August 31, 1978, during an official visit to the Libyan capital Tripoli.

He had constantly called for resistance against Israeli occupation in Lebanon warning that it would always be a threat against the country unless it is deterred. Over 40 years since his disappearance, people here say, his words are more relevant than ever.

