Imam Musa al-Sadr still influencing regional people: Amir-Abdollahian

Although 41 years have passed since the abduction of Imam Musa al-Sadr and two of his companions, he has a significant and shining presence in wisdom and conscience of Lebanese and regional people, wrote Amir-Abdollahian.

“Despite Gadhafi’s fall and great efforts to find the Imam, no strong evidence is presented confirming his martyrdom,” he added.

Imam Musa al-Sadr was a highly revered Shia cleric of Iranian descent, who founded the Lebanese Amal (Hope) Movement in 1974. He came to Lebanon in 1959 to work for the rights of Shia Muslims in the port city of Tyre, located about 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Beirut.

The prominent Shia cleric was reportedly on August 31, 1978, during an official visit to the Libyan capital Tripoli. He was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammad Yaqoub and journalist Abbas Badreddine. Lebanon still holds former Libyan officials responsible for the disappearance of the trio.

Since Gaddafi was deposed and killed in 2011, Lebanon and Iran have repeatedly called on the Libyan government to launch an investigation into Sadr's disappearance.

“The documents and evidence show that he is alive and imprisoned as there is no proof to the otherwise,” Houra al-Sadr, the daughter of Seyyed al-Sadr, said in February 2018 according to PressTV. “He is still alive and kept incarcerated. Nevertheless, he has not yet been found and reunited with us,” she added.

