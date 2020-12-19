  1. Culture
Dec 19, 2020, 10:45 PM

“The first night of turning 18” wins at Spanish FilmFest.

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – Iranian film “The first night of turning 18” directed by Hamed Tehrani has won the Best Screenplay Award from the Asian Film Festival Barcelona.

Iranian film “The first night of turning 18” (Diapason) directed by Hamed Tehrani has won the Best Screenplay Award from the 8th Asian Film Festival Barcelona 2020.

The film had previously won the Best Screenplay Award at a Portuguese film festival.

The new edition of the Asian Film Festival Barcelona, AFFBCN, will have an extensive program of cinema, meetings, conferences, and seminars with the intention of contributing to the knowledge of cinematographies which are not usually present in the commercial circuits.

