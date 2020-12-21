Iran says technical report on Ukrainian plane crash ready

“The related bodies of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been following up on this issue with emphatic priority; we did our best [in following up the case] in accordance with international laws and treaties,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

The spokesman said the report will be published and delivered to the Ukrainian side later today or by tomorrow.

“We will exert every effort to move forward [in addressing the issue] with transparency,” he added.

The spokesman criticized Canada’s accusations and intrusive stance on the matter, saying, “It is not a simple matter. The Canadian authorities’ statements were intrusive and unacceptable from the first day after the incident.”

He further warned the government and the foreign minister of Canada to be accountable for their comments and actions.

Referring to Canada’s cooperation with the US in the unjust prevention of medicine imports to Iran, Khatibzadeh said, “The government that has made every effort to block the delivery of medicine to Iran has no place talk about human rights.”

"I invite the Canadian Foreign Minister to diplomatic etiquette,” the spokesman stressed.

The Kyiv-bound UIA Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board, mostly Iranian and Canadian citizens.

Iran said the plane was hit by an anti-aircraft missile due to human error.

MNA/FNA13991001000133