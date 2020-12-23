Zionist settlers raid Palestinian homes in Bethlehem

The series of hostile actions of the Zionists against the Palestinian citizens continue in different parts of the occupied territories. Zionist settlers attacked the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Zionist settlers attacked the homes of Palestinian citizens after attacking the city of Bethlehem. A large-scale attack on Bethlehem by settlers was carried out with the green light of Zionist military.

The Zionist settlers' attack on Bethlehem comes as the regime has intensified its crackdown on Palestinians in the West Bank in recent weeks.

Earlier, the Committee for Investigation of Palestinian Prisoners issued a statement reporting on the Zionist regime's repressive actions against Palestinian citizens in the occupied territories. The Committee said in a statement that Israeli forces detained more than 400 Palestinians in various parts of the occupied territories in November.

