MP terms building of settlements in West Bank 'war crime'

Mohamad Shahab pointed out that the recent hostile move adopted by the Zionist regime in approving the plan of constructing hundreds of residential units in the West Bank and occupied Al-Quds is considered a ‘war crime’, Al-WAFA news reported.

Development of settlements by the Zionist regime means looting more Palestinian lands and territories, he said, adding, “The hostile move taken by the Zionists contradicts with the international resolutions adopted in this regard and Israeli regime should stop constructing settlements in the occupied lands.”

Earlier, Zionists prepared a new plan to expand settlements in the West Bank and occupied Al-Quds. According to the plan, more than 8,000 new housing units are to be built for Zionist settlers.

In this regard, the Zionist regime has announced that this plan will enter the implementation phase from the beginning of next year and finally this plan will be completed in 2040.

In addition, the Zionist regime is also seeking construction of residential towers, industrial and commercial areas and recreational places in the occupied lands and territories, he criticized.

MA/5125231