Tabatabaei-Nejad:

"Cinema Verite" a vital reference in doc. cinema of region

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – The secretary of 39th edition of the Fajr Film Festival (FFF) said Cinema Verite is considered as an important event in the international arena and an important reference in the regional documentary cinema.

Mohammad-Mehdi Tabatabaei-Nejad made the remarks after visiting the 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival known as “Cinema Verite” headquarters in Tehran.

He added that Cinema Verite has become one of the most prestigious documentaries in West Asia and the Middle East.

"Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the festival took on a new procedure. This is a big opportunity for documentary cinema. Online display has created confiscated works for systems and platforms in our country. They were able to upgrade their infrastructure and achieve an acceptable level of supply of works," he said.

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival opened in Tehran on Dec. 15.

This week-long cinematic event is underway totally online and will be wrapped up on December 22.

The festival has several sections including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as masterclasses are being held on the sideline of this international cinematic event.

