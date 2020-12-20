American doc. filmmaker holds master class in “Cinema Verite"

Block discussed the topic "The Personal Documentary" at the master class.

"As an American, it is my honor to talk with Iranian people, the filmmakers and film fans in particular," he said

"In general, a personal documentary means making a film or, in fact, a documentary in which the producer has a role in the story," he said.

"At present, I am producing a film which is considered as one my personal film," he added.

Born in 1953 in Port Washington, New York, Block is an American documentary filmmaker. He is best known for his work on the documentaries 112 Weddings, 51 Birch Street, Home Page, The Kids Grow Up and more.

Doug's debut documentary film The Heck With Hollywood!, starring Gerry Cook and Jennifer Fox, It screened at American Film Institute and more festivals.

In August 1999 he founded (and is currently a co-host of) The D-Word, an online community for documentary professionals worldwide. His second documentary film, Home Page, nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

In 2005, his documentary, 51 Birch Street, was named one of the 10 Best Films of the Year by the New York Times. In 2010, his documentary, The Kids Grow Up, received Special Jury Mention at the Silverdocs.

Doug is currently working on a new documentary, Betty & Henri, who is based on a love letter tucked into the guidebook he'd taken along on an anniversary trip to Paris.

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival opened in Tehran on Dec. 15.

The festival has several sections including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as masterclasses are being held on the sidelines of this international cinematic event.

