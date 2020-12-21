19 master classes underway in 'Cinema Verite'

Majid Rahimi said in this edition of the festival at least 19 workshops will be held of which 12 of them include the online interaction between the coach and trannies.

He said some 200 to 300 people have participated in the festival's workshops on a daily basis.

Rahimi said the workshops' coaches are very popular and enjoy vast experiences in the fields of making documentaries.

He added that three Iranian documentary filmmakers including Mehdi Gangi, Mehrdad Oskouie and Farhad Varham are among the coaches who are participating in the workshops.

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival opened in Tehran on Dec 15.

This week-long cinematic event is underway totally online and will be wrapped up on December 22.

The festival has several sections including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as masterclasses are being held on the sideline of this international cinematic event.

ZZ/PR