Coronavirus did not stop producing oil, gas for a single day

Bijan Namdar Zanganeh noted that if oil and gas are not produced, electricity and water will not be produced either.

Under the Covid-19 pandemic and the US cruel sanctions exploration operation in Iran is meant to continue in order to ensure the increase in oil production.

Iranian oil officials believe that the ongoing exploration activities will be the mainstay of future oil production growth while increasing the country’s oil reserves is in itself a lever of power that can be used in trade bargaining and obtaining OPEC quotas.

Zanganeh announced in mid-July that his country plans to increase its oil output capacity to take its share back from the market in case of the US sanctions termination.

“It’s true that our output is low because of cruel and illegal sanctions, but things won’t stay the same,“ Zanganeh said at the time.

“We need to increase our production capacity to be able to return to the market in full force and restore our share whenever necessary.”

HJ/IRN84074217