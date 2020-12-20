Two books unveiled in Cinema Verite

"The Voice of Mirrors: Interview with Manouchehr Tayab, Khosrow Sinaei, Mohammad Reza Aslani" written by Masomeh Kiani under the supervision of Mohammad-Reza Aslani and the Persian translation of the " The Personal Camera: Subjective Cinema and the Essay Film" written by Laura Rascaroli were among the books that were unveiled in the festival.

The Closing ceremony of the “Cinema Verite” will be held on December 23 attended by journalists, the selected nominees, and the judges.

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival opened in Tehran on Dec 15.

Rascaroli is a senior lecturer in film studies at University College Cork, Ireland. She is the author, in collaboration with Ewa Mazierska, of From Moscow to Madrid: Postmodern Cities, European Cinema (2003), The Cinema of Nanni Moretti: Dreams and Diaries (2004), and Crossing New Europe: Postmodern Travel and the European Road Movie (2006).

The festival has several sections including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as masterclasses are being held on the sideline of this international cinematic event.

