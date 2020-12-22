Suffering of Syrian people, result of US-sponsored terrorism

An official source in the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Syrian Arab Republic was surprised by statements of the US State Department regarding the continuation of sanctions against Syria.

The Syrian official added that the current suffering of the Syrian people stems directly from terrorism and cruel acts carried out with the support of the United States, the Syrian Official News Agency (SANA) reported.

He added that statement of the US Department of State on the continuation of sanctions against Syria shows the US government's complete disengagement from the facts.

The Syrian official called the US atrocities a "clear violation" of international law and human rights, adding the US government officials should be held accountable for their war crimes and massacres of the Syrian people.

MA/5101648