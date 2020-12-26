Iranian, Indian knowledge-based firms to develop interactions

The meeting will be sponsored by the Science and Technology Interaction Center of Iran’s Vice-Presidency for International Interactions.

International communications are considered as one of the initial requirements in the process of internationalization of companies and export of products and services.

Participating in international trade and business delegations has always been supported by the governments, based on which, corridor of promoting exports and exchanging technology, as an executive arm of Science and Technology Interaction Center of Iran’s Vice-Presidency for International Interactions, supports dispatching and admitting trade and business delegations in line with promoting export of knowledge-based products.

In this online meeting between knowledge-based and technological companies, companies can take part in various fields including automotive and related industries, composite and advanced materials industries, polymer products and industries, herbal and industrial pharmaceutical industries, medical equipment and information technology (IT).

By launching this meeting, Science and Technology Interaction Center of Iran’s Vice-Presidency for International Interactions is trying to develop and expand technological interactions between Islamic Republic of Iran and India.

This technological event will be kicked off on Jan. 31 and the registration deadline for applicant companies is set for Jan. 11.

