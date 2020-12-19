US must leave region: Zarif

In an interview with Afganistan's Tolo News, Javad Zarif reiterated Iran's emphasis on the US withdrawal from the region after the assassination of Martyr Soleimani.

"Iran has always said that the United States should leave the region."

Iranian Foreign Minister also talked of Afghanistan-Iran relations, Iran's relations with the Taliban, the situation of Afghan refugees in Iran, and the Liwa Fatemiyoun.

He noted that Iran has not yet removed the Taliban from the terrorist group.

About Fatemiyoun, he said, "These are the best forces the Afghan government can use if it wishes."

The full interview will be published in a few days.

Iran believes that the presence of foreign forces is a source of instability in the region and calls for foreign troops for an orderly and responsible withdrawal from the regional countries.

