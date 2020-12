Afghan media reported that 13 Afghan security forces were killed in a Taliban attack on the central city of Pol-e-Khomri city in Baghlan province.

According to the report, in the incident which took place on Wednesday morning in a Taliban attack on a military barracks in Pol-e-Khomri city, 13 military forces were killed and 5 others were wounded.

Baghlan police also confirmed the attack and did not provide details about it.

The Taliban have not yet commented.

ZZ/FNA13990926000191