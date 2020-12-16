Virtual meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission to be held today

"This meeting is one of the regular meetings of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, which is to be held at the level of deputy foreign ministers and political directors of Foreign Ministries of the participant states every 3 months to review the implementation process of the JCPOA and the obstacles to the implementation of the obligations by the JCPOA participants," said Saeed Khatibzadeh on Wednesday.

"Given the considerations related to COVID-19, this meeting will be held according to the schedule and like many international meetings in the form of video conference today, at 13:30 local time of Tehran," he added.

The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting will be chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and EU's Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Helga Schmid.

The European Union had previously announced the meeting, saying that the agenda of the meeting will include current efforts to maintain the JCPOA and effective ways to fully implement the agreement by all parties and readiness to exchange views at ministerial level.

The previous meeting of the Joint Commission was held in September at the Palais Coburg Hotel in Vienna.

