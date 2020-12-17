JCPOA parties back return to its full implementation: Russia

"Representatives of the party states reaffirmed commitment to the JCPOA obligations and the UNSC Resolution 2231 and backed continuing an intensive search for effective solutions facilitating quick return to the implementation of the comprehensive agreements in the initially agreed frameworks," the diplomatic agency noted, TASS reported.

The ministry also informed that the meeting participants conducted a detailed analysis of the state of affairs in implementation of the 2015 agreements considering the current challenges. The US actions aimed at "creating obstacles to full implementation of the nuclear deal" remain the biggest challenges, the Russian agency pointed out.

Moreover, the meeting participants discussed issues of preparing for the JCPOA ministerial meeting scheduled for December 21.

Earlier on Wednesday, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova informed that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the informal meeting of the JCPOA party foreign ministers on December 21.

The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting was chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and EU's Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Helga Schmid.

