JCPOA talks to go ahead as planned: EU diplomat

An EU foreign service spokesman said in Brussels on Monday that Wednesday's JCPOA talks, covering implementation details, will go ahead as planned despite the execution implemented in Iran.

Following the interference of European countries in Iran's internal affairs, EU diplomat also called for the abolition of the death sentence of Ahmadreza Djalali, who has been sentenced to death for security crimes.

While four European countries, including France and Germany, withdrew from attending a meeting of the EU trade relations with Iran until further notice under the pretext of enforcing a judicial ruling in Iran and in order to increase economic pressure on Tehran, EU foreign service spokesman said, "I wouldn't mix the two issues."

"You cannot connect it [the JCPOA], or link it, or even compare it with the objectives of the [postponed EU business] forum," he added.

Meanwhile, it remained to be seen when the EU-Iran business forum might be rescheduled, the EU foreign service said.

"The forum was not cancelled, it was postponed, because the circumstances are not right, exactly because of what happened on Saturday with the execution," the EU spokesman said.

And the event would not be held "until such time as we find it useful or appropriate," the spokesman added.

According to the EU Observer, the EU could lead to new visa-bans and asset-freezes on Iranian officials under the pretext of human rights violations.

"It's up to member states to decide whether to apply them [EU sanctions] in this particular case, but anything is possible," the EU foreign service spokesman noted on Monday.

Iran has strongly protested the statements by Germany and France over the execution of Rouhollah Zam, administrator of a notorious counterrevolutionary channel, who was convicted of corruption on earth, among other crimes.

