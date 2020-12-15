Chinese ambassador condemns US illegal, unilateral actions

Chang Hua made the remarks in his meeting with Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral, regional and international issues and stressed the need for expansion of cooperation and consultation between the various political and parliamentary sectors of Iran and China.

Chang Hua condemned the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as well as US illegal and unilateral actions in the world.

The need for the immediate and unconditional return of the United States to the JCPOA and the lifting of all unjust sanctions against Iran were other issues that were emphasized by the Chinese ambassador.

