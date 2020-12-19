US max pressure on Iran spectacular failure: Ilhan Omar

In an interview with Responsible Statecraft, she said, "As a strategy, it has been a spectacular failure. It has done nothing to bring Iran to the negotiating table.... increased animosity towards the United States, making it more difficult to strike another deal."

"In fact, Iran now has 12 times more uranium than the nuclear deal limited."

"As a moral matter, it is quite literally killing innocent people. The Iranian people — particularly poor women and children — are suffering. During the pandemic, they have faced a staggering shortage of medicine and don’t have their basic needs met," she underlined.

Being asked about her view about how US policy should be towards Iran under Biden, she claimed, "We must do everything in our power to bring Iran back to the table and strike a deal. That would not only mean relief for the Iranian people but also preventing a nuclear arms race in the Middle East that would threaten the United States and the whole world."

"I’m encouraged that President-elect Biden and Javad Zarif, the chief Iranian negotiator of the JCPOA, have shown a willingness to engage on this," she noted.

