Tehran confers on sports coop. with Baghdad, Doha

In his Tuesday meeting with Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sports Adnan Dirjal and the President of National Olympic Committee of Iraq Raad Hammoudi, Iran's NOC President Reza Salehi Amiri emphasized the full implementation of Iran-Iraq MoU.

"The Ministry of Sports and even all sports federations of Iran are ready to provide assistance and support to our friend and neighbor country of Iraq ... and we will take the necessary action in various areas such as software, consulting and training upon request," the Iranian official said.

Iraqi sports officials, for their turn, thanked Iran for its support and called for closer cooperation among the sports bodies of the two countries.

Salehi Amiri's meeting with Adnan Dirjal & Raad Hammoudi

In his meeting with the President of the National Olympic Committee of Qatar Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, on the same day, Salehi Amiri noted that political and economic relations between Iran and Qatar have always been at a good level and will expand over time.

"Also in the sports sector, considering the very high capacities of Qatar.... we hope that we will be able to develop and expand mutual relations day by day," he added.

"We will spare no effort to improve the level of sports relations between the National Olympic Committee of the two countries," Joaan bin Hamad vowed.

"The relationship between Iran and Qatar has always been warm and I will do my best to maintain and improve it," he said, "Iran stood beside Qatar at very critical times and we will never forget that.... we try to bring relations to the highest possible level."

Salehi Amiri's meeting with Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

Leading a delegation Salehi Amiri, left Tehran for Muscat to take part in the Olympic Council of Asia's (OCA) General Assembly.

On this trip, he is accompanied by Iran’s chef de mission Nasrollah Sajjadi and Director of the National Teams' Monitoring Center Peyman Fakhri in this trip.

HJ/IRN84147604/84147726