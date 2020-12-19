Brett D. Morgen holds online master class in “Cinema Verite”

Morgen discussed the topic “Documented biography and use of archival images” at the master class.

"Most of my work is based on basic and archival elements. For example, in one of my films, I made all the documentaries before I interviewed the subject," he said.

" When I made the first archival film, it was the first film of its kind in which the protagonist did not appear in front of the camera all the time," he added.

"I think in any branch of art, when a documentary filmmaker depicts another person's life, it is in fact a reflection of his or her own life. When making a film about a historical subject and a biography, the first question is why I chose this film to make," he continued.

"If we are going to make a film about a person who is a very popular, you should not give all the information from him in one place. You need to know what the main line of the story is and give the necessary information based on it. The audience can get the rest of the information from other places as well. My approach to documentary is not journalistic, but portraying part of the truth," Morgen said.

Born in October 11, 1968, he is an American documentary film director, producer, writer, and editor.

Morgen was born in Los Angeles, California in 1968. He was named after USC football lineman Britt Williams, who was team captain in 1961, but his parents misspelled the name.

According to Morgen, he knew he wanted to be a filmmaker at a young age.

