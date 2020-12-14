Turkey appoints new envoy to Israeli regime: report

It is said that the Turkish government, which had recalled its ambassador from occupied Palestine since 2018 under the pretext of the Gaza crisis and relocation of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv, has again appointed an ambassador to the region after about two years, Al-Monitor reported.

While Turkey and the Zionist regime have expelled each other's ambassadors for nearly two years, some sources report the warming of relations between the two sides and possible return of diplomats.

Ufuk Ulutas, chair of the Center for Strategic Research at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, has been chosen for the post, according to the report. Ulutas studied Hebrew and Middle Eastern politics at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Turkey and Zionist regime have been reciprocating since May 2018 - after Ankara expelled Israeli ambassador under the pretext of increasing Zionist attacks on the Gaza Strip and US President Donald Trump's decision to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem.

The media outlet described one of Turkey's reasons for trying to improve relations with Washington and European Union due to the severe economic crisis and possible US-European sanctions.

MA/PR