Maduro party gains initial victory in Parl. elections

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's political alliance claimed a sweeping victory Sunday, according to AP.

Maduro's United Socialist Party of Venezuela and allied parties captured 67 percent of the seats in the National Assembly, said Indira Alfonzo, president of Venezuela's National Electoral Council. She said they had a lead of 68 percent of the vote compared with 18 percent for the opposition alliance.

The National Assembly has been led by US-backed politician Juan Guaidó, who has pressed to oust Maduro for nearly two years.

Opposition groups had boycotted the election claiming it is 'fraudulent' and the US had urged Venezuelan people to not participate in it.

