EU recognizes Guaido as opposition not interim President

The European Union has announced that despite regarding Juan Guaido as a "privileged interlocutor", it no longer considers him an interim president of Venezuela.

"The EU repeats its calls for... the freedom and safety of all political opponents, in particular representatives of the opposition parties elected to the National Assembly of 2015, and especially Juan Guaido," the statement said following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

Last week, Guaido thanked the European Parliament for recognizing him as president of Venezuela's National Assembly, arguing that the 2020 parliamentary elections were fraudulent.

The EU, however, stopped referring to Guaido as Venezuela's "acting president" after his National Assembly leadership mandate expired earlier this month.

MNA/PR