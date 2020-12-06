Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 6

Kayhan
New coronavirus restrictions reduce thousands of infections, deaths in two weeks
Parl. Counteractive plan on JCPOA proposed after green light by National Supreme Security Council
Iran
Rouhani urges continuation of people’s strives in COVID-19 battle
Zarif to German counterpart: stop violating JCPOA
Etela’at
Daily COVID-19 infections, deaths decline after two weeks of new restrictions
Industries Minister: Iran self-sufficient in ventilator machine production
Former Iraqi PM: US crossed our red lines by assassinating Gen. Soleimani
Zarif welcomes statement on end of Persian Gulf row
Aftab
Govt. proposes next fiscal’s budget considering sanctions removal
Shargh
Rouhani says pandemic control depends on the unanimous cooperation of people
