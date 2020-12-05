Malicious actions not to disrupt Iran-Afghanistan relations

The Iranian embassy in Kabul issued a statement following the release of videos in recent days in social media in which a number of people were beaten by several people and attributed to the Afghan citizens.

Extensive technical investigations were immediately launched by the Iranian police and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard, and it was determined that, with the utmost regret, some people in Afghanistan aimed at destroying relations and creating cross-cutting tensions in relations between the two countries have tried to broadcast these videos, one of which is related to a country other than Iran and the other is related to five years ago, the statement read.

There is no doubt that the relations between the two brotherly and neighbouring countries are based on strong principles and foundations, which have not been disrupted by malicious actions, and on the contrary, it will make the officials of the two countries more aware of dealing with psychological warfare and propaganda games in the future, it added.

Following the release of a video in social media, the police announced in a statement that technical investigations indicate that the video released in cyberspace did not happen in Iran, and Iran's police strongly deny that such treatment of Afghan Muslim brothers took place in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday that while the Khaf-Herat railway is to be inaugurated in the coming days as a symbol of great cooperation between the two countries, it is inevitable to take care of the suspicious actions of the ill-wishers of relations between Tehran and Kabul.

Regretting the occurrence of the incident anywhere in the world, Khatibzadeh called on the Afghan friendly and brotherly officials to be more careful in publishing the news and not to rush in issuing official statements.

