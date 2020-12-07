Afghanistan refutes reports of insulting to Afghans in Iran

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry noted that the location of the video is not known as the body has held talks with Iranian officials and some Afghan figures living in Iran.

Representatives of Afghan refugees and activists in Kerman province have said they are unaware of such an incident, added the statement.

Some Afghan nationals are being transferred to Iran illegally via smuggling bands and this has led to tragic incidents, said the ministry.

Iran has already dismissed the circulating videos as fake. In a statement on Saturday, Iranian embassy in Kabul wrote “Following the release of two videos of insulting Afghan nationals in Iran and the subsequent issuance of a statement by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to pursue this matter, an extensive technical investigation was immediately launched by the police and the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

“Unfortunately, some people inside Afghanistan with the aim of destroying and creating cross-sectional tensions in the relations between the two countries, have started sharing these videos, one of which is related to a country other than Iran and the other is related to five years ago,” the statement read.

It added that there is no doubt that the relations between the two brotherly and neighboring countries are based on strong principles, which have not been disrupted by malicious actions. On the contrary, the statement said, it will make the officials of the two countries more aware of dealing with psychological war and propaganda games in the future.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has also asked Afghan authorities to take their time and not hurry when releasing official statements, according to Tehran Times.

The spokesman expressed regret over such incidents, wherever in the world they might occur, and asked the government and officials of the brotherly and friendly country of Afghanistan to be more careful with releasing news and not to hurry when issuing official statements.

TOP PHOTO: Azadi Tower lighting up in solidarity with Afghanistan following a terrorist attack at Kabul University, Nov. 6, 2020 (Fateme Aali / Mehr News Agency)

