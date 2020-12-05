All Iraqi political factions hold positive ties with Iran

In an interview with Iran's Arabic-language Al-Alam TV, Masjedi said, “All factions, political parties and resistance groups of Iraq have positive relations with Iran.”

The Iranian ambassador underlined that Iran does not interfere in the internal affairs of Iraqi parties and factions, saying that "these factions prefer to consult with Iran."

He further said, "Iran's movements in Iraq have taken place in the context of strengthening the government and encouraging political factions and movements to integrate.”

Referring to the US’ corruptive role in the regional countries, especially in Iraq, Masjedi said, "Resistance groups have a serious problem with the Americans. Trump should not threaten or provoke anyone.”

"If they act against the resistance groups, [the resistance groups] will surely respond," he stressed.

The ambassador also noted that in line with such amicable ties, Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, had held separate talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Iraqi President Barham Salih and several senior officials of the country, during his recent trip to Baghdad.

