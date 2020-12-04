Iran, Turkey call for increased economic coop.

President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi held a phone conversation on Thursday with Lutfi Elvan, newly-appointed treasury and finance minister of Turkey, on bilateral ties between the two countries.

Pointing to ‘friendly’ ties between the two neighbouring states, Vaezi called for the expansion of bilateral economic ties.

He congratulated Elvan on his new position, hoping that bilateral ties would further expand during his term.

Iran not to re-negotiate JCPOA: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the country will not negotiate over an already-negotiated agreement.

Addressing the "Mediterranean Dialogue" on Thursday, Zarif ruled out the possibility of re-negotiating over the JCPOA. He said Washington withdrew from the deal not from the United Nations so the US has to oblige to its commitments under the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

The Trump administration violated the UNSCR 2231 and now the US is in no position to set new conditions in the issue, he added.

Iran welcomes return of stability to Afghanistan

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says Tehran welcomes the new agreement between Taliban and Afghanistan government.

In a statement on Thursday, Khatibzadeh stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for peaceful solutions for the situation in Afghanistan and the return of peace and stability to the neighbouring country.

Welcoming the new deal, he hoped that the start of negotiations between parties could lead to a final agreement and the establishment of lasting stability in the country.

New Parl. bill on nuclear power to create ‘big’ opportunities

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says the newly-ratified bill of the Iranian Parliament will create ‘big opportunities’.

“Diplomacy knows the language of power. Iran's Parl bill on 'sanctions removal' creates big opportunities,” the Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs tweeted on Thursday.

“US/E3 have discredited JCPOA not to let #Iran sell oil & get revenues. Russian, Chinese will is set for cooperation & acts agnst US sanctions,” he added, highlighting that the “weapon of sanctions” must be broken down.

Iran COVID-19 infections top 1m

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, the COVID-19 infections across the country have passed the 1 million mark on Thursday.

Speaking in her daily briefing, the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said that 13,922 new infections have been detected since Wednesday, which takes the total tally to 1,003,494.

She noted that 358 patients have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 45,384.

Zarif to address 2020 Rome MED

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to address the international meeting of the "Mediterranean Dialogue" known as MED today at 2:30 PM, Iran’s local time.

US continued oppression against Iran amid pandemic

Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki condemned the continued US economic war against Iran amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a meeting with Ambassador of Cuba to Tehran Alexis Bandrich Vega, Namaki said Washington has not let the import of medicine for Iranian people despite American officials' claims. America has put a lot of pressure on Iran at the time when the country is fighting against the pandemic, even seizing Iran’s medical cargos in international airports.

No one expected this level of Iran’s resistance: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says no one in the world expected Iran to show this level of resistance against the US’ economic war.

“We are witnessing an all-out economic war. The war imposed on us during the past three years is far worse than the eight-year imposed war [against Iraqi Saddam regime]. This was an economic war and no one in the world expected Iran to demonstrate such a good resistance,” Rouhani said while addressing the inauguration of several projects in Eastern provinces through video-conference on Thursday.

