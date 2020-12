Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 3

Aftab:

Parliament’s nuclear action plan turned into law

Evidence shows reviving JCPOA harder than its birth

Ettela’at:

Gov. notified of strategic action plan to lift sanctions

EU, Biden stress returning to, preserving JCPOA

Iran:

Cabinet spokesman: Intelligence Ministry identified some perpetrators of Fakhrizdeh assassination

Rouhani: Parliament’s motion detrimental to diplomacy

Javan:

Democrats’ possible return to JCPOA with eyeing JCPOA II and III

Jomhuri Eslemai:

Guardian Council endorses nuclear motion of Parliament / Rouhani terms it detrimental

Hurried re-opening may fuel COVID-19 outbreak

Kayhan:

Biden repeats Trump’s conditions for returning to JCPOA

Western diplomats: UNSC to do nothing for Fakhrizadeh assassination

