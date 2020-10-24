Iran, Turkey police discuss anti-narcotics cooperation

Commander of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police Second Brigadier General Majid Karimi held a videoconference meeting with his Turkish counterpart on Saturday, during which the two sides elaborated on their measures in the fight against drug trafficking.

General Karimi noted that following more strict measures in the current calendar year (started on March 20), the amount of the drugs entering the country from the eastern neighbors has observed a considerable jump, which consequently has decreased the drug trafficking to Europe through borders with western neighbors.

He noted that the Iranian anti-narcotics police busted over 10,000 kilograms of methamphetamine (crystal) across the country during the first six months of the current year (March 20-September 21).

According to an earlier report quoting General Karimi, around 536 tons of different illicit drugs were busted in Iran during the six-month period, indicating a 39% growth compared with the first half of the last year.

He noted that over 167,000 smugglers, distributors and drug addicts have also been arrested and handed to the judiciary during the mentioned period.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

